LGBTQ center of Bay County holds Poker Run and Drag Show

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The LGBTQ Center of Bay County held a Poker Run and Drag Show Friday night.

The Poker Run began at 6:00 Friday evening at House of Henry. Participants were able to make their way through Downtown Panama City businesses including The Place, History Class Brewing Company, Millies and Panama Hot Glass.

After the Poker Run people were able to attend a special drag show on the site of the old Fiesta Lounge featuring Bella Nouveau, Ambrosia Starling, Dashia Moon and Shalissah Rachels.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the LGBTQ Center of Bay County.

