PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The LGBTQ Center of Bay County celebrated its fourth anniversary on Saturday.

Guests were excited to celebrate the center for the first time since 2019.

After Hurricane Michael and COVID-19, the LGBTQ center had been waiting to celebrate. The party was held at Dogs and Drinks in downtown Panama City.

Those who attended, enjoyed drinks, food, live entertainment, and learning more about the center. The anniversary was all about showcasing the center and what it means.

“We are the only center in the Gulf Coast and to keep our doors open we need the support of the community, we need to let the community know that we’re here,” Interim President Emily Gray said. “We’re just here to help the community in any way that we can no matter who you are.”

