PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of the LGBTQ Center of Bay County rose early Saturday morning to raise money for one local man.

The center held its annual Treasure Sale with all proceeds going to Roger Whitton, who is on the list for a double lung transplant.

The sale featured paintings, clothes and a truck that was donated for the fundraiser. The center also sold furniture that was donated to Whitton’s benefit.

Whitton is hoping to raise $5,000 for the transplant and recovery center.

“I’m just thankful. I’ve lived six years longer than I was supposed to,” Whitton said. “But yeah, it’s a journey and it’s been a hard-fought battle. But I’m not going down, I’m not gonna let it beat me.”

If you are interested in donating you can send checks to the LGBTQ Center of Bay County. They are located at 1608 Baker Ct Room 6, Panama City.