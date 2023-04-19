PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sexual orientation has become a major issue in state houses around the nation the last few years.

In Florida alone there have been a number of legislative proposals the LGBTQ community literally sees as a threat to their existence.

On Wednesday, the St. Joe Community Foundation presented a $10,000 check to the Gulf Coast LGBTQ+ Center.

The money will go to help fund the center’s ‘Mental Health Matters’ program.

Mental Health Matters provides free counseling and therapy services by licensed clinical social workers to members of the LGBTQIA community.

The contribution will assist any members of the panhandle LGBTQ community with or without insurance.

We spoke with the President of the Gulf Coast LGBTQ+ Center, Michele Smallwood about the severity of the mental health crisis facing LGBTQ youth.

“So right now, of course, the LGBTQ plus community is under attack across the nation, not just here in Florida, but with different laws attacking transgender rights, rights to use pronouns it covers the gamut,” Small wood told us. “So right now it matters more than ever. But even before these attacks became on, you know, full fledged here recently, we had in the LGBTQ community the highest suicide rate among any community, and especially in our youth”

We also spoke with April Wilkes the CEO of the St. Joe Community Foundation about the importance of mental health care.

“Our health care is so important that no matter what kind of health care it is,” Wilkes added. “Whether it’s mental health or physical health, we want to improve that in Bay and Walton County.”

The Center also offers a transgender support group for young people ages 13 to 18 that meets twice a month and a family and ally support group that meets once a month.

The Mental Health Matters program is brand new and Smallwood says this grant will help kick it off.

If you or someone you know would like more information about the Gulf Coast LGBTQ+ Center’s programs or are looking for a support group to join click here to visit their website.

To apply or register for the Mental Health Matters program click here.