Legendary FSU football coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91

Tallahassee, Fla. (AP) – Florida State University announced Sunday morning that legendary head coach Bobby Bowden died at the age of 91.



The university said he passed at 5:08 a.m. “at home surrounded by his wife and six children.”

Bobby Bowden announced on July 21 he had a terminal illness that his family later said was pancreatic cancer. He had been treated for prostate cancer more than a decade ago.

With charm and wit, Bowden piled up 357 wins during his 40 years as a major college coach, from tiny Samford — his alma mater, then known as Howard College — to West Virginia and finally at Florida State, where he went 315-98-4. The Seminoles were a force during his 34 seasons as coach, winning 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and national titles in 1993 and 1999.

Bowden retired following the 2009 season with a Gator Bowl win over West Virginia in Florida State’s 28th straight postseason appearance, a victory that gave him his 33rd consecutive winning season.