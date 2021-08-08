Legendary FSU football coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Bobby Bowden

FILE – Former FSU head football coach Bobby Bowden Jan. 10, 2018

Tallahassee, Fla. (AP) – Florida State University announced Sunday morning that legendary head coach Bobby Bowden died at the age of 91.

The university said he passed at 5:08 a.m. “at home surrounded by his wife and six children.”

Bobby Bowden announced on July 21 he had a terminal illness that his family later said was pancreatic cancer. He had been treated for prostate cancer more than a decade ago. 

With charm and wit, Bowden piled up 357 wins during his 40 years as a major college coach, from tiny Samford — his alma mater, then known as Howard College — to West Virginia and finally at Florida State, where he went 315-98-4. The Seminoles were a force during his 34 seasons as coach, winning 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and national titles in 1993 and 1999.

Bowden retired following the 2009 season with a Gator Bowl win over West Virginia in Florida State’s 28th straight postseason appearance, a victory that gave him his 33rd consecutive winning season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss