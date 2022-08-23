PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Haney Technical College offers a variety of massage therapy courses and spaces are limited for those interested in signing up.

Online applications are still being accepted until the program is full. The next class starts on September sixth. This awesome program is only nine months long and there are great local employment options in our area. Financial aid is available to those who qualify.

Alex Murphy from Haney Technical College was in studio to talk about all the details of the courses. In the program, students learn a variety of massages including connective tissue, neuromuscular, and sports massages. They also have units on spa services which include body wraps, paraffin waxing therapies, and hot stone massage services.

The curriculum even includes sections on the business side of managing or operating a massage business. There are so many units covered in the nine months of training the students receive to prepare them to pass the national massage therapy exam. Haney’s five-year average pass rate for the national board exam is around 85% and their most recent career placement rate was 100%.

For more on how to register you can call 850-767-5500 or watch the full interview from News 13 Midday!

