PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University Panama City has received recognition as a registered program with the Certified Financial Planning (CFP) Board to offer a new bachelor’s degree in financial planning.

The new FSU financial planning degree includes the CFP curriculum for financial planning and trains students in additional finance-related areas, such as financial advising, investments, portfolio management, estate planning, risk management, financial customer service consulting, ethics and finance-related entrepreneurship.

Housed under the College of Applied Studies at FSU PC, the new bachelor’s degree in financial planning is available to students at FSU Panama City and FSU in Tallahassee and fulfills the program’s vision to prepare students to become future certified financial planners.

The program is available online and on-campus, and it was built to provide ultimate flexibility to students who may be working in businesses or other industries while seeking their degrees.

