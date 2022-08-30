PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College is offering a variety of non-credit enrichment education classes on a variety of topics for active and senior adults.

Lara Heter and Laura Roesch from Gulf Coast State College were in studio to tell us the details of all the different courses.

Education Encore is offered during the fall and spring semesters. Classes in each semester meet once a week for six consecutive Fridays at the Panama City campus. The learning environment is fun and stress-free while offering diversity, insight, and wisdom.

