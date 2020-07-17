Lawyer debunks claims around masks and concealed carry permits

Bay County, Fla. (WMBB) — A local lawyer is debunking the rumor around masks and concealed-carry permits in Florida.

A viral social media post has residents around the country wondering if they can still maintain a concealed carry weapon permit while wearing a mask. The post claims that federal law prohibits carrying a gun while wearing a mask.

According to attorney Larry Perry from Perry and Young Law Firm, the answer is that one can wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and still carry a gun with a concealed carry permit in Florida.

Perry said that while it’s typically a state law that you can’t wear a mask while carrying a gun, if you’re trying to comply with conflicting laws, exceptions are made.

“If you have a conceal carry and you have a mask on, you’re going to be given the benefit of the doubt that you’re not coming in to rob a bank or do something like that because you’re trying to comply with both sets of laws,” he said.

There is currently no federal law that prohibits carrying a firearm while wearing a mask; gun-carrying rules vary by state. Perry said it is extremely doubtful that anyone would be flagged by law-enforcement for wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 while concealed-carrying a weapon.