Law Firm & Contractors Expo to come to Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — News 13 Midday learned about an upcoming Law Firm & Contractors Expo happening October 5 for those dealing with insurance claims and legal issues following Hurricane Michael.

The event will be held in the Rutherford High School gymnasium from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Resources will be available for those who attend to meet with vetted contractors, business representatives and law firms.

The event is free to attend, but those who plan to come are encouraged to bring all necessary paperwork and basic information to fill out forms on-site.

