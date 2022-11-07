PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement is trying to build trust with kids in the area.

As part of this initiative, families will be welcome to attend a free Cops N’ Kids event on Saturday.

Firefighters and law enforcement officers from all around Bay County including Panama City and Panama City Beach Police will all be at Frank Brown Park for the event.

Beginning at 10 in the morning, a bike will be raffled off every 25 minutes. 10 lucky kids will go home with a new set of wheels.

Panama City Beach Police Chief JR Talamantez said it will be a win-win for everyone.

“We’re normal people just like everybody else but unfortunately when people call us they see us probably in not the best of circumstances,” Talamantez said. “You don’t call the police when things are going good, you call the police when things are going bad. This offers us the opportunity for kids to see us for who we really are and we’re funny, some of us, and we’re just like regular people that want to interact with the public.”

This event has been put on hold for the last five years so officers like Chief Talamantez said they are excited to get it going again.

They will have lots of giveaways and demonstrations for the kids.

The event will wrap up at 2 p.m.