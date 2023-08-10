PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Across the Panhandle, students returned to the classroom Thursday.

Drivers will likely see more congestion on their daily commutes and share the roads with school busses.

Deputy Jake Navarro with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office reminded drivers of how to properly stop for a school bus. Navarro said popular roadways like 23rd Street in Panama City and Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach are especially dangerous because the median is completely paved. He said drivers must stop in both directions when a bus stops and puts out their flashing lights.