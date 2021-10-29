Latitude Margaritaville Watersound is beginning to take shape

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Latitude Margaritaville officials said they’ve been planning this St. Joe-Minto Communities project for around six years.

Now they’re finally able to show some of the progress to the public.

“They’ve only just gotten started. I mean, they’ve sold a few hundred home sites,” Planning Board Chairman Darren Haiman said. “They’ve got, you know, 3,200-3,500 more to go. The rate at which they’re building these is incredible.”

Four people have moved into their homes so far.

The houses are priced to make this area as affordable as possible, officials said.

The least expensive are the 2-bedroom, 2-bath “Conch Cottages” from the mid-$200 thousands.

The most expensive are the “Island” single-family homes starting from the low $400 thousands.

“I mean you hear the music, you’re feeling the vibe and the grounds are beautiful, the buildings are super, super nice. I mean, it’s a place you’d like to live in,” Haiman said.

Haiman said these first phases will be under construction for around 10 years.

He also said the amenities will be well worth the wait.

Two key features of this Margaritaville will be the amphitheater and the restaurant.

They’re also building a fitness center, a town square with live entertainment, a pet spa, a paradise pool, and a hospital.

“The type of growth that we’re experiencing, I mean, where we are now was all slash-cut pine not too long ago and now all of the sudden it’s starting to look like it’ll be the center of Bay County,” Haiman said.

Potential buyers can tour the tens of thousands of acres of land by appointment.