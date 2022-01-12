Latitude Margaritaville to welcome “West Bay Center” by the end of the year

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The ever expanding Latitude Margaritaville will soon be welcoming a shopping center to the neighborhood.

Watersound West Bay Center will be located on this 110 acre lot on highway 79, right across the street from the entrance of the community.

The St. Joe Company’s marketing director, Mike Kerrigan said, they are excited to bring another facet of life to the community besides just housing.

“We are designing the center to feature retail and restaurant space as well as second floor office space in several mixed use buildings that will include a space for grocery store and pharmacy out parcels for things like banks and restaurants and really a diverse tenant mix that we think will service not just the latitude Watersound community but the community at large in Bay County.”

Although the acreage is adjacent to Margaritaville residents, the St. Joe Company promises the location will benefit the whole community.

“There is a lot of population growth in that part of Bay County, but its still convenient to the beach, a few minute drive away. We think the location is great and we imagine that the center will be built down and grow in phases over time as market demands dictate and as the population grows in that area.”

Kerrigan added you could start seeing buildings going-up by the fall.