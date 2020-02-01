Late officer’s son pinned as new police officer; five officers join agency

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Police Department welcomed in five new officers on Friday.

One of those new hires, the son of Sergeant Kevin Kight who was killed in the line of duty in 2005, Brandon Kight.

Kight’s mother, Christina, attended the ceremony and pinned her son with her late husband’s name tag.

All five hires are patrol officers with the agency.

Congratulations to Officer Michael Mathias, Officer Max Taverniti, Officer Bryan Walsingham, Officer Michael McDowell, and Officer Brandon Kight!