Late officer’s son looks to become part of same agency

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — In March of 2005, Sergeant Kevin Kight was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

Kight was part of Panama City Beach’s Police Department during the time of the incident.

Now, 15 years later, his son Brandon is vying for a spot in the same agency.

On Wednesday, he completed the final step of the application process which was an interview with Chief Drew Whitman and the city’s Civil Service Board.

“I haven’t been nervous at all. I’ve been in the academy since August. I was a welder before this but I wasn’t happy with it and I was thinking to myself, I’ve grown up in the station, I’ve grown up in this life so I might enjoy it,” Kight said.

Since finishing with the academy, Kight has been working as an auxiliary/ reserve officer with PDBPD.

Kight’s mother, Christina Kight-McVay says she wasn’t that surprised when her son told her about the career move but she was understandably concerned.

“Scared is not the word. I am very proud of him, extremely proud of him and I know that his dad is extremely proud looking down on him. I feel good that he is here. He feels comfortable. He’s got a ton of people around him to support him,” said Kight- McVay.

She says she also finds comfort in knowing her son will always carry a piece of his dad with him.

“I saved a lot of his dad’s gear and so when he started the academy, as he has needed things, I have brought those items out. For example, his dad’s handcuffs. He carries his dad’s handcuffs. They still have the etching with his dad’s initials on them,” she said.

Speaking to him, Kight says he knows he didn’t want to work for any other agency other than the one his dad did but wants to create his own legacy.

“This is my life. I want to be the best I can. He left some big footsteps to fill but I’m hoping to outgrow those footsteps,” Kight said.

Chief Whitman worked alongside Sgt. Kight and has watched his newest prospect grow up. He says if his Kight is anything like his former colleague, he’ll do a great job.

“Kevin had a great heart. He cared about the community, wanted to serve the community, he wanted to protect the people in the community. His [Brandon] dad was an amazing person. I know his mother, she is an amazing young lady, if he gets half of both of them, we got a great candidate,” Whitman said.

Luckily for Whitman, Kight- McVay says her son is a lot like his dad.

“He is like his dad in so many ways. Talking with people, listening to people. The way he comprehends and learns. Yeah, he is a mini-Kevin,” said Kight- McVay said.

Kight says even though he’s embarking on a new journey, lessons he learned from dad will always stick with him.

“Not everything is as it seems, there’s a lot of good left in this world and you just have to look for it.”

Whitman says Kight will more than likely get the job as he’s looking to fill five positions. Only Kight and one other person interviewed on Wednesday.