PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – One person was arrested following an incident on Panama City Beach involving drug trafficking.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s office, they were conducting a narcotics investigation that led deputies to the Waffle House located at the intersection of Highway 79 and Panama City Beach Parkway.

When they tried to make contact with the suspect, authorities say he attempted to drive away and hit multiple law enforcement vehicles.

After a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody.

The Panama City Beach Police Department assisted with the arrest.

No injuries have been reported.