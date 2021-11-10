Late Kay Trammell honored through a building dedication

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — From this day forward, students will think of Kay Sellers Trammell every time they walk through the doors of the Chipola College Foundation offices.

College officials dedicated the facility to Trammell Wednesday to honor all of the work she did for the organization.

“We appreciate your helping honor our precious Kay,” Kay’s husband Robert Trammell said. “Thank you.”

Kay Trammell served as the foundation’s director from 1992-1994 but stayed extremely active until her death from lung cancer last year.

“She helped us grow the endowments and the assets of the Chipola Foundation,” Julie Fuqua said. “Which today, we are proud to say is over $24 million. We’re able to help many, many students.”

Those who knew Kay Sellers Trammell said she will be remembered for many things, but her passion for the Chipola College Foundation was unwavering.

“She loved the college and she had a lot of contacts and she laid a lot of groundwork for the success we’ve had over the years, and had the vision for acquiring this house that’s across the street from the college,” Fuqua said.

Officials were quick to get Trammel’s portrait hung up on the wall.

It’s the first thing you see when you walk through the foundation’s door.

“She’ll be able to see students come in and out every day and hopefully smile down on everything going on,” Fuqua said.

“She would be embarrassed. She was not much on self-aggrandizement,” Robert Trammell said. “She would love the fact that we have this building and that the college was successful in acquiring that and it meant a lot to her.”

Trammell’s husband said truthfully, she would have loved this great honor.