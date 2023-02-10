PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s a bright side to the chance of showers this weekend. The laser light show taking place in Panama City apparently looks even better in the rain.

A group called Laser Event Management is hosting a drive-in laser light show event at the Central Panhandle Fairgrounds beginning tonight.

Gates open every night at 5 o’clock but the music will start to play at 7 Friday-Sunday.

The show features pop music for the first hour, then classic rock will play at 9. Friday and Saturday night shows wrap up with Metallica at 10:30.

Sunday will just have one show at 7 with pop music.

“There’s not much going on at this time of year so we wanted to come in and offer something for people to do right before Spring Break,” Laser Event Management’s Laser Operator Travis Kwaterski said.

General admission tickets are just $29 if you purchase them ahead of the event either online or through the phone. Call (678) 701-6114. Tickets will also be available at the gate for a little bit higher of price.

Laser officials said the price is per car, so you can pack as many people into one as you want.

They encourage tailgating. You can bring a cooler out, but there will also be food vendors selling hot dogs and more at this family-friendly event.