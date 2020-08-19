Larry Basford wins State Attorney race

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Prosecutor Larry Basford will be the next state attorney in the 14th Judicial Circuit.

Basford defeated local attorney Wes Hatcher and replaces State Attorney and former Judge Glenn Hess who is retiring.

Born and raised in Jackson County, Basford said he is looking forward to serving and bettering the community he calls home.

“First the most pressing issue is upholding the public trust,” Basford said.

He added that he wants to look at adding more body cameras for local officers.

Basford also said he believes in carrying on the traditions in the area and feels it is his obligation to keep the community safe.