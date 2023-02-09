ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — The largest Mardi Gras celebration in Bay County is this weekend. 50,000 people are expected to flood some Bay County streets.

The two-day event begins on Friday, February 10th. It starts with a festival at 4 p.m. followed by a kids parade at 4:30. The Krewe of St. Andrews members said they partnered with local schools to organize the opportunity for children to participate in riding on the floats with them.

Saturday, February 11th at 2 o’clock is when the main parade will commence.

The Krewe of St. Andrews has 11 floats. The parade will consist of 30 decked-out floats roaming the streets of Bay County.

14 Krewes will be throwing out beads at the 26th annual St. Andrews Mardi Gras parade. Live music and food will also be at the event.

Saturday’s festival is from 10 in the morning to 10 at night.

Pets are welcome to join in on the fun Sunday. The pet parade begins at 2:30 and will be led by the Salty Dog Mayor of St. Andrews. Registration for that is at 1 p.m. at Oaks by the Bay Park. All animals are allowed to walk in this feature of the parade. Pet Parade Chair Julie Slatcoff said they had someone bring a possum to walk in the parade one year, also birds.

Krewe of St. Andrews King Jerry Kelly said rain or shine, the parade will go on. However, it will be delayed if there is lightning.