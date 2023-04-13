PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach crews are working to repair a water line that was damaged and has caused a large outage.
“There is a large water outage on the west end of the beach in the Sunnyside area,” Beach officials wrote in a news release. “A contractor damaged a major line and we are getting reports of no water from Downing Street to Kelly Street and toward Carillon. Crews have been sent out to repair the line, which is expected to be completed by noon.”
Officials added that once the line is repaired and water is flowing again it will need to be boiled before use.
As of 11:30 a.m., Panama City Beach officials released the following notice:
Due to a contractor caused break on a water main serving this location, there was a temporary loss in pressure on April 13, 2023 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Water service is expected to be restored by 12:00 p.m. If you are at this location, you may experience discolored water for approximately 24 hours after your water service has been restored.
As a precaution, we advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing of dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.
This “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will remain in effect until the water line repair is completed and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. The City will issue a rescission lifting this “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” at that time and you will be notified by a handout notice at your address. You can also monitor www.pcbfl.gov for updates.
If you have any questions regarding this Notice, you may contact the City of Panama City Beach Utilities Department at (850) 233-5100 Option 3 from 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday or after hours and weekends at (850) 233-5050.Chris Fritze, Water Superintendent