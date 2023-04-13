PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach crews are working to repair a water line that was damaged and has caused a large outage.

“There is a large water outage on the west end of the beach in the Sunnyside area,” Beach officials wrote in a news release. “A contractor damaged a major line and we are getting reports of no water from Downing Street to Kelly Street and toward Carillon. Crews have been sent out to repair the line, which is expected to be completed by noon.”

Officials added that once the line is repaired and water is flowing again it will need to be boiled before use.

As of 11:30 a.m., Panama City Beach officials released the following notice: