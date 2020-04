WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to a Facebook post from Walton County Fire Rescue, both lanes of Black Creek Boulevard near Highway 20 are shut down at this time due to a crash with injuries.

The posts states Walton County Fire Rescue and Sheriff’s Office deputies are on scene in Freeport, and say the incident involves a dump truck and a sedan.

Responders at the crash site advise drivers to use caution in the area at this time.

We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.