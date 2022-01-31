TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Repair work is starting after a barge struck the DuPont Bridge last week.

The bridge leads to the main entrance of Tyndall Air Force Base for much of Bay County.

“Motorists traveling on U.S. 98 on the DuPont Bridge in Bay County will experience intermittent and alternating lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31 through Wednesday, Feb. 2 as crews perform repairs and inspections,” according to the Florida Department of Transportation. “Peak drive times to Tyndall Air Force Base will be considered for all lane closures to maintain easy access to and from the base.”

They added that all planned construction activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through the work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

