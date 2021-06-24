Lake Powell returns to safe swimming conditions after drainage

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Wednesday, as Lake Powell was being drained, boats flipped over and children were pulled by the lake. As it was draining, local officials drained lake water into the Gulf of Mexico.

The draining happens routinely and has taken place since 1998. When lake water reaches 2.4 feet, officials will release excess into the Gulf of Mexico, to prevent flooding into nearby homes and buildings.

However, there is no signage around the lake to inform people that draining could take place. Without the signage, visitors to the area may be unaware that draining could be occurring.

“We don’t have any signage up there about avoiding it,” Valerie Sale, Public Information Officer for Bay County said. “However, we certainly can have a conversation with our permit holder, partners – the state – and see if that is something that needs to be pursued.”

However, Sale said that there had never been an issue with children being pulled by the lake, or boats tipping over, due to draining occurring. Draining is a fairly “quick” process, Sale mentioned.

Once Bay County officials left the area, Sale said that some people may have entered the lake, on a boat or by swimming, when they weren’t supposed to.

“This is the first time we’ve ever had such an issue as that,” Sale said. “You know when we’re out there with the backhoe and digging, we certainly encourage people to stay clear of the area and so it sounds like the boat got a little bit too close. As I understand it that’s the first time that’s ever happened. But we certainly encourage people to avoid that area if they can.”

After the turbulent waters on Wednesday, the waters returned to normal on Thursday. With draining no longer taking place, Bay County officials said it was safe to resume swimming and boating in Lake Powell.