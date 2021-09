Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) – A contractor for Bay County will close the Laird Bayou Bridge on Old Bicycle Road for repairs beginning Sept. 20, county officials wrote in a news release.

The closure will last up to 120 days and is intended to repair corrosion to ensure the continued structural integrity of the bridge, they added.

Motorists should plan on using State Road 22 as an alternate route for the duration of the project.