PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Kiwanis Club of Panama City is brining back a staple fundraiser – Pancake Days.

The club said they haven’t done it since Hurricane Michael in 2018.

This year’s fundraiser is March 31 – April 2 at Forest Park United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, located at the corner of Lisenby Avenue and 23rd Street.

Tickets are $5.00 and includes all you can eat pancakes.

They’ll be serving them from 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday and then from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The purpose of Kiwanis Club is to improve the quality of life for children and families worldwide.