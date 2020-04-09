Kindergartners, teachers facing issues with distance learning

Posted: / Updated:

Distance learning for both teachers and families at home has not been the easiest process.

From technological issues, to students working at different times of the day, teachers said they are taking everything one day at a time.

“It’s been challenging — we miss all of our kids, but at the same time it’s been a learning experience,” said Kelly Soran, a kindergarten teacher at Deane Bozeman.

Soran said it helps when parents are in constant contact with the teachers.

“Just making sure that their needs are met daily — you know we have kids that learn all different way,” she said. “And you want to make sure that they’re getting what they need, but then I have amazing parents and we’ve been in constant communication daily.”

Jax Ayers, a University Academy kindergartner said using Zoom with his classmates can be difficult.

“Everybody talks about stuff at the same time.”

Ayers said he prefers learning in a classroom with his friends and teacher.

A Northside Elementary School teacher said it’s important to figure out a way to balance their time with students since many of them are working at different times of the day.

