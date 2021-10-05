Kindergartners play with robots in Waller Elementary School Career Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Students at Waller Elementary met with members of Tyndall Air Force base on Tuesday.

Kindergartners played with robots from the base, which is generally used to defuse explosives. On Tuesday, the robots were instead used to pick up bowling pins and move around the young students.

The exercise was part of a career day, to show the children options for what they can be when they grow up.

“It is very important for kids to be aware of all their options,” Tyndall instructor Roger McMurray said. “And the role that we kind of play in that is laying out different jobs in the Air Force that you can do.”

The event was a part of a series of events to show the students different careers. Next week artists will visit the school.