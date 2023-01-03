WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman shot and killed her husband early Tuesday morning in Washington County, deputies said.

The incident happened at a home on Tiger Trail Road at about 2:48 a.m.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office “is working with the 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office. We are still in the early stages of the investigation and the residence is still being processed for evidence,” the agency wrote in a news release. “The wife is cooperating with the investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.”

the identities of the individuals involved have not yet been released.