Kids meet Santa, enjoy hot cocoa and cookies at the Science and Discovery Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Kids received a special treat at the science and discovery center when Santa showed up Saturday morning.

Children lined up for their pictures with Kriss Kringle and received hot chocolate and cookies to snack on. The center expected 150-200 kids to attend the event from 9-11 am. Saturday morning.

Besides the opportunity to give Saint Nick their Christmas wish list, organizers hoped children learned more about the Discovery Center.

“We’ve had really good reviews so far since we’ve reopened back in May,” Operations director Michelle Smith said. “There may be some out there that have not been here yet and so we’re just hoping to make it available for some to come and see what we have to offer.”