Kids meet Santa, enjoy hot cocoa and cookies at the Science and Discovery Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Children enjoyed hot cocoa and cookies while waiting to meet Santa on Saturday.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Kids received a special treat at the science and discovery center when Santa showed up Saturday morning.

Children lined up for their pictures with Kriss Kringle and received hot chocolate and cookies to snack on. The center expected 150-200 kids to attend the event from 9-11 am. Saturday morning.

Besides the opportunity to give Saint Nick their Christmas wish list, organizers hoped children learned more about the Discovery Center.

“We’ve had really good reviews so far since we’ve reopened back in May,” Operations director Michelle Smith said. “There may be some out there that have not been here yet and so we’re just hoping to make it available for some to come and see what we have to offer.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City holds annual Christmas tree lighting

PanCare hosting health clinic in recognition of World AIDS Day

Repeated burglaries impact Port St. Joe charity

VIDEO: Dothan police & bomb squad negotiate peaceful surrender

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/3/21

News 13 This Morning NO CHILD LEFT BEHIND

More Local News

Don't Miss