Kids and teenagers are stealing guns from homes and unlocked cars

LYNN HAVEN, Fla (WMBB) — Gun thefts among kids and teenagers are becoming a consistent problem throughout Bay County. Last month three students brought two guns to Mowat Middle School.

“That night they took advantage of an opportunity of some unlocked vehicles,” Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie said. “And instead of leaving them at home, they took them to school the next day.”

In September a 12-year-old stole a firearm and shot at two other kids. Oftentimes children are stealing guns from unlocked vehicles at night.

“We have seen some issues with the theft of guns and it’s particularly from unlocked vehicles,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “You know we preach that over and over about securing your guns and I certainly believe that gun ownership is a right. But with rights come responsibilities.”

Some teenagers try car doors at night to see if they’re unlocked, Ford said. He urges gun owners to securely lock up their firearms.

“It’s certainly a right to own a firearm, I strongly believe in that but with that comes the responsibility to secure that firearm,” Ford said.

Ramie hopes people stop leaving guns in cars altogether.

“Quite honestly I wouldn’t want to see anyone leave a gun in a vehicle,” Ramie said. “And I understand when people do. But we have seen predominantly is they leave them in a vehicle unlocked.”