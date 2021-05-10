Kidnapping suspect in Slocomb case led chase through 3 states, ended in shootout

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — The suspect in Sunday’s kidnapping out of Slocomb led authorities on a three-state chase, according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms.

Helms said the suspect — Ezekiel Vang, 21, of Appleton, Wisconsin — was previously in a relationship with Jada Varner, 16, of Slocomb before she broke it off.

Vang later showed up to the Varner household and held the family at gunpoint, abducting Jada from her home. Helms said Vang had a history of protection orders due to domestic issues with women.

He led authorities on a chase through through Alabama, Georgia, and Florida before getting into a shootout in Greenville. There were no injuries.

Jada is said to be safe. Helms said the rescue’s success is due to close cooperation between Florida, Alabama, and Georgia authorities.