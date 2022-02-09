PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Kid Rock is coming to Bawitdaba on Panama City Beach.

The rock star will be performing on April 30 as part of the biannual Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally.

The rally announced the concert on its Facebook page.

“Multi-platinum recording artist Kid Rock, with special guest Trey Lewis, and supporting act Colt Ford take the main stage Saturday, April 30th at Thunder Beach,” officials wrote. “Don’t miss this great night of music.”

Country music star Travis Tritt is headlining the event on Thursday night. Ted Nugent is the headliner on Friday night.

A three-day general admission ticket to the event costs $165. You can buy tickets here.