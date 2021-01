SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB)– Sneads High School volleyball player Kiara Garrett officially signed her letter of intent on Saturday afternoon to play for the University of Mobile next season.

Garrett is a four-time state champion and was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 1A Volleyball Player of the Year award this season.

She is joining another team that knows how to win big. Mobile has five Southern States Conference Championships and has made six trips to the NAIA National Tournament.