PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The second annual Hats and Horses charity benefit put on by VBA design to help raise funds for Club 360 took place Saturday.

“We wanted to do something to benefit club 360 and it seemed like a great situation, a great excuse to have a Kentucky Derby party and watch the race,” VBA Design owner Victoria Williams said.

The afternoon event looked like your standard Kentucky Derby party.

Locals dressed up in their best derby gear and snacked on hors d’oeuvres while sipping mint juleps and bourbon.

Local restaurants showcased their best fare and compete for the coveted title of “Best Derby Dish.”

The party also featured a silent auction, and plenty of games for guests to play before settling in to watch the “Run for the Roses.”

Tickets were $25 and went towards funding a scholarship formed by Club 360.

Club 360 was formed in 2020 as a charitable organization that offers women leaders in the community the opportunity to give back.

“Club 360 is all about giving back to our community and to our youth, specifically our girls,” Club 360 founder Irene Field said. “And we do that by giving them an opportunity to learn from different types of careers in the community and so they have people and women to look up to.”

The club raised $25,000 last year which helps fund a scholarship for one lucky recipient.

Organizers hope to continue this event for years to come.