Although she never officially left, News 13 Kelsey Peck is returning home.

Kelsey will return to the Morning and Midday shows on Monday as co-anchor with Chris Marchand. Peck spent the last two years working behind the scenes as News 13’s Assistant News Director.

Kelsey began her career in 2012 as a reporter for WMBB, before becoming morning show anchor in 2014. She is a graduate of the University of Florida.

“Believe it or not, I missed this schedule and am looking forward to waking up early again,” said Peck. “I’ve grown so much as a journalist and learned what matters to this community.”

As a mom of two now, Peck knows how challenging mornings can be.

“Being behind the scenes was the right choice at the time, but when this opportunity arose, it just felt right.”

News 13’s General Manager Terry Cole said Kelsey’s experience makes a major difference.

“Kelsey and Chris are a top-notch team and I know they will deliver for the people of the Panhandle every day,” Cole said.

News 13 this Morning starts at 4:30 a.m.