Keep PCB Beautiful set to hold 4th annual Robbie Atchinson Memorial Beach Clean Up

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Keep PCB Beautiful will hold their 4th annual Robbie Atchinson Memorial Beach Clean Up on Monday, July 5.

Organizers said they will meet at Beach Access 5 at 6:00 p.m. Keep PCB Beautiful said Atchinson loved Panama City Beach and was passionate about clean ups.

Atchinson’s wife, Mary, said the best way to honor him is by joining together to celebrate his passion for the beaches by keeping them clean, beautiful, and safe for its wildlife.

The group said they chose to do the clean up at 6 p.m. and at Beach Access 5 because Atchinson loved sunsets at that particular location.

The clean up will run until 7:30 p.m.