Keep PCB Beautiful rolls out Adopt A Beach Access program

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — At Keep Florida Beautiful’s annual Awards Recognition Ceremony ten organizations and businesses were honored for their efforts to keep the state clean.

One of the ten recognized for their work this year was Keep PCB Beautiful. The local nonprofit was awarded for their Adopt-a-Highway program and to further their efforts to keep the area clean they are rolling out their Adopt A Beach Access program.

The initiative would let people adopt a county or city beach access to help rid of litter and maintain a clean environment in that section of the beach.

“As people see others picking up at the beach and picking up litter, it just changes that mindset, and then they start to think ‘Well I shouldn’t litter this beautiful beach, look at them,'” explained Kim Christian, Keep PCB Beautiful PR & Advertising. “So then they start doing their part and as we continue to do that we can do a lot more than we could just with our group.”

Christian also said that 14 beach accesses have been adopted thus far and that they hope to have all of them adopted by the end of this year.

“We’re just excited about the Adopt A Beach Access program, as we continue to get people interested in that we’re hoping that hotels or resorts will come onboard and be a part of that program as well. We hope that we have every beach access adopted by the end of 2020,” noted Christian.

If you are interested in the program click here to adopt your own beach access.