Keep PCB Beautiful pushes for more involvement in Adopt-a-Beach access program

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Just a few months ago, the Keep PCB Beautiful launched their adopt-a-beach acess program.

The program allows people to adopt a beach access in order to help take responsibility for regular beach cleaning in that section of the white sandy beaches.

Joann Weatherford with Keep PCB Beautiful said it’s free to adopt a beach access, and it is yours for two years. Weatherford spoke to the Panama City Beach City Council on Thursday night about the adopt-a-beach access effort.

Weatherford said 50 percent of the 96 beach accesses have been adopted. 55 accesses are located within the Panama City Beach city limits.

Weatherford says their goal is to have all the accesses adopted by the end of the year.

You can find out more information on how to adopt a beach access here.