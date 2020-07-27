Keep PCB Beautiful pitches ‘adopt-a-beach-access’ cleanup program to county leaders

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Keep PCB Beautiful is working with Bay County to give residents and visitors another way to keep the beaches clean all year-round.

At Tuesday’s county commission meeting, keep PCB Beautiful representatives pitched a new idea called “Adopt-a-Beach-Access”.

The program would allow people to adopt a beach access in order to help take responsibility for regular beach cleaning in that section of white sandy beaches.

Bay County Commission Chairman Griff Griffitts said he thinks it sounds like a great idea.

“They pick up lots and lots of trash over the years so we’re excited to try to work something out with them,” Griffitts said.

There is no word at this time on when a program like that would be a reality.