Keep PCB Beautiful holds Stash-the-Trash event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Keep PCB Beautiful created 35 boat-ready trashcans to keep trash out of the Gulf.

The trashcans are made from five-gallon buckets that can be attached to a boat.

Keep PCB Beautiful President JoAnn Weatherford, said the buckets are better than single-use plastic bags because the bags can sometimes fly off the boat and into the water.

Weatherford said the trash in the Gulf is an issue that can easily impact marine life.

“We are a tourist destination and we have a lot of people who don’t realize the marine life in that, that we do have in our waters,” Weatherford said. “So this is just a way to help us help them protect our marine life and our beautiful beaches.”

Weatherford said all of their buckets were given out at local marinas on Saturday. She said they plan to apply for more grants to be able to build more buckets in the future.