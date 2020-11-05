Kanye West receives at least 61 thousand votes in the 2020 Presidential Election

Still shot from Kanye West’s first ad in the 2020 presidential race. (YouTube)

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — As election officials work on finalizing results that will determine who will be President of the United States for the next four years, one candidate is poised for a 5th place run.

Independent Presidential candidate Kanye West received more than 61 thousand votes across the 12 states where his name appeared on the ballot. With added vote totals still expected in the coming days, there’s a chance this number could slightly increase.

The rapper received at least one thousand votes in each of the 12 states and peaked with 10,216 votes in Tennessee.

West finished fourth place at the polls in nine of the states and fifth place in the remaining three.

The 61,387 total votes cast for Kanye West place him fifth place overall in the election, well ahead of sixth-place finisher Gloria La Riva, who received 49,380 votes in the seven states she was present on the ballot.

While West outran the other independent candidates in the running, he did fall well short of fourth-place finisher Howie Hawkins. The Green Party candidate unofficially sits with 322,990 votes.

With the impending results, West appeared to concede the 2020 Presidential Election on Twitter and looked ahead to 2024.

West’s presidential hopes date back to 2015, when he hinted that he would run in 2020 at the MTV Video Music Awards.

West stayed true to his promise and announced his candidacy for president in July 2020. Although he missed the deadlines to appear on most states’ ballots, he was able to secure a position on 12 states across the country.

It is unclear how serious West will take his 2024 Presidential campaign.

Vote totals for Kanye West as of Wednesday 6 PM CST: