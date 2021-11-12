Kaleidoscope to show All Together Now! this weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) Kaleidoscope Theatre will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of November 12. Kaleidoscope’s Theatre is doing one night only on Friday night.

Theater officials said they have faced many hardships following Hurricane Micheal and the COVID-19 pandemic. This fundraiser will help theater officials complete work on their building.

Tickets are $15.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Buddy Check 13 with Amy Hoyt and Kay Hankins

Kaleidoscope Theatre to host "All Together Now"

7th Annual Public Eye Soar to take place at Gulf Coast State College

Panama City Weather Forecast: 11/12/21

Panama City Beach holds inaugural Veteran's Day Ceremony

Freeport Veterans Day Ceremony adjusts for rain

More Local News

Don't Miss