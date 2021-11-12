Kaleidoscope to show All Together Now! this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) Kaleidoscope Theatre will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of November 12. Kaleidoscope’s Theatre is doing one night only on Friday night.

Theater officials said they have faced many hardships following Hurricane Micheal and the COVID-19 pandemic. This fundraiser will help theater officials complete work on their building.

Tickets are $15.