Juvenile offenders; when and why they are charged as adults

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the last seven days, five minors have been arrested in Bay County and facing felony charges.

The youngest of the offenders being 14-years-old.

In lieu of the trend, News 13 took a look at when and why juveniles would be charged as adults in court and no longer seen as a child.

“In the question of when a juvenile goes to adult court, there are questions of may and shall. May, starting with the juvenile, the juvenile can insist that he or she be tried as an adult with the cooperation and consent of a parent or guardian. The state, if the child is 14 or 15 or older has the discretion to charge as an adult if the crime is a particularly serious crime,” said Assistant State Attorney Robert Pell.

Pell says those serious crimes include offenses like rape, armed robbery, and murder but just because a minor commits this type of crime doesn’t always mean they will be charged as an adult.

“All felonies are at the discretion of the state attorney. If the child has committed, is 14 or over and committed some of those really serious crimes and was fortunate enough to stay in the juvenile system and then gets out and commits another one those serious crimes, then it’s mandatory that they are waived into adult court,” Pell said.

When it comes to misdemeanor charges though, not every juvenile will spend time behind bars.

“If you do enough, you can work all your way into spending detention. Generally speaking though, a juvenile can only spend up to 21 days at a time in detention.”

Pell says they want the offending minors to learn their lesson but putting them behind bars is the last resort.

“The juvenile is set up by the legislation to be a rehabilitative court. Once you turn 18, the criminal punishment code is set up to punish criminals so the preference is for people under the age of 18 to stay in juvenile court as long as it is in the best interest of our community and society as a large.”

Sometimes a good place for juveniles to get a second chance and get positive guidance is New Horizons Learning Center in Lynn Haven.

“To come here you need to be on an IEP or an individualized education plan or behavioral plan,” said Principal Gordon Pongratz.

Pongratz says the school offers smaller class sizes, a more hands-on approach and also a mentoring program.

“We have pastors, we have cops, we have military, we have naval officers, we have coast guard, exbusiness owners, ex-professors. They all come here and mentor our kids. With our numbers being low, we’re able to pair about 75% of our kids with a mentor if they want one and that’s a great positive thing,” he said.

He says just like at every school, they only see their students for eight hours a day and the time the kids spend away from the classroom can sometimes be concerning.

“Those 16 hours a day we don’t have them, I worry about them. I pray for my students every day. I want to make sure they know they’re loved here and when they come back, we show that to them.”

Showing the students they’re cared for, Pongratz says is a key to get students to realize they’re better than maybe bad experiences or decisions of the past.

“Kids are going to look for attention, negative or positive and if you show kids the right way, if you carry yourself the right way and you allow the kids to grow and learn in the right way, positive way, then I honestly believe they’ll do that outside of school.”

Pongratz says they are always looking for qualified para-professionals to join their staff, as they are normally short-staffed in that area.

If you’re interested and qualified for the position, contact Bay District Schools.