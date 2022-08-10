OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Twenty years ago 15-year-old Shelly Meadors was vacationing in Destin with her two best friends.

They were walking along Highway 98, across from Big Kahuna’s Water Park, when a light-colored pick-up truck jumped the curb and hit shelly. She died at a nearby hospital.

The pick-up never stopped and nobody has ever been able to identify the truck or driver.

Shelly’s family has returned to Destin over the years, hoping her visits can provide the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office with a lead that could solve the case.



“She was just good all the way around and 20 years has been really hard for my family and I, because we have lived it with it every day,” Shelly’s Mother Belinda Meadors said. “But we have all kept Shelly in our hearts and we have pictures all around and I talk to her all the time.”

Shelly’s family said that even though it’s been 20 years, they’re still hoping to someone will come forward with the answers they need to bring them some closure.