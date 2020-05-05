Jury trials suspended until July

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Supreme Court is making more changes to how they will tackle jury trials through the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Chief Justice Charles T. Canady ordered all jury trials across the state will be postponed until July 2.

News 13 spoke with 14th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Christopher Patterson just last week about how they’ve continued their proceedings in the area.

The 14th Judicial Circuit covers Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson and Washington counties.

He says they have been holding court hearings through Zoom, including mock trials.

Even then, Patterson said he didn’t expect to have any jury trials until at least June. Now that is pushed back even more with Justice Canady’s order.

When they are able to hold in-person jury selections and trials again though, Patterson says there will be some challenges.

“First and foremost is, the availability of jurors and whether or not, under the Governor’s guidelines separate from ours, whether or not they’re allowed to congregate in public places of more than 10 people at at time. Secondly, we are always concerned about the availability of witnesses and the attorneys and their health as well,” Patterson said.

Almost all hearings/ proceedings are being held via Zoom through the pandemic. Out of custody defendant hearings are yet to continue but Patterson says they should be testing those procedures in the coming weeks.