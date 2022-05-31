BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jury selection began Tuesday for William Burks, an alleged Bay County murderer.

Burks allegedly stabbed 64-year-old Cynthia Black in the neck. Black was in a wheelchair.

Burks told investigators that he was on meth and had been awake for seven days.

Burks admitted to stabbing Black with a small kitchen knife in February 2021. Investigators said Burks then ran to a nearby home and stole a car. Deputies took him into custody a short time later.

Burks claimed he stabbed Black with the intent of killing her because he believed she harmed his child.