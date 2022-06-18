PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the third year a Juneteenth celebration was held at Rosenwald. Organizers expect 600-700 people to show up over the two-day event.

“With every event that we do our goal is to bring together the community,” Minority PC Founder Alesia Rhodes said. “Black, white, Hispanic whatever culture you are to bring you out. Learn about whatever it is you that we’re presenting that day, bring awareness. And just having one place that we can all be one big family.”

21 vendors were also present at the celebration. They are local businesses owned by minority owners.

Rhodes said the most important aspect of the event is teaching kids about Juneteenth.

“One of the things is was having kids and teaching them the education of it early. So when you learn something earlier it sticks with you. So it’s great to have kids, get them involved so they can carry on the tradition. Because one day it won’t be us, it’ll be them. So I’m glad to have them here, have them enjoying it. And I look forward to them taking it over one day.”

The festivities continue Saturday at Tommy Oliver Stadium from 3-7 p.m.