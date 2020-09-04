July unemployment rate in the Gulf Coast region lower than the state of Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — July unemployment numbers for the region are out and showing some improvement compared to the state of Florida’s average.

July saw a 7.6% unemployment rate for Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties. While it is not as low as it was a year ago because of COVID-19, the numbers are moving in the right direction.

That unemployment rate for the Gulf Coast region is 3.9% lower than the states average, which is 11.5%.

“Considering that we were up there at 13% to actually see that drop is a great sign for our workforce and our economy,” said Brittany Rock, the Communications Director for CareerSource Gulf Coast. “But we did have that little mild increase.”

Rock said from this June to July there was an increase of only 0.8%.

“We were averaging about 26 weeks claimants could actually receive benefits,” said Rock. “So if they started back in March we are starting to see some of those individuals actually hit that capacity where they can no longer receive those benefits.”

Without those benefits and lower COVID-19 numbers, residents are heading back to work.

“Individuals are starting to feel more confident to actually re-enter the workforce,” said Rock.

Rock says over 17,000 people in the Gulf Coast region have applied for re-employment assistance, and they are finding jobs through their employ Florida account.

“There are all these resources,” said Rock.

Employ Florida is free to use and shows the most in-demand jobs.

“Trainers, auditors, bartenders, and it goes on for over eight pages,” said Rock.

Your job search shows what fits best with your skillset.

“There are many opportunities out there,” said Rock.

The Employ Florida account will help lower unemployment rates, however, last year this time there was a 3.7% unemployment rate, which was at an all-time low. This July, we are seeing an unemployment rate of 7.7% due in part to the pandemic.